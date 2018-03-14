DataWeave Unveils Advanced SaaS-based Competitive Intelligence Product Suite for Retailers and Consumer Brands

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DataWeave, a provider of Competitive Intelligence as a Service, announced today the launch of a powerful new version of its SaaS-based competitive intelligence product suite that helps retailers and consumer brands leverage public data on the Web to make smarter decisions and compete profitably.

"Since our inception, we have led the large-scale transformation of how enterprises consume and derive benefits from rich sources of data publicly available on the Web," said Karthik Bettadapura, Co-founder and CEO at DataWeave. "With the launch of our new, state-of-the-art product suite, we bring more power to our customers' fingertips through unmatched access to key and relevant competitive insights that drive strategic decision-making."

DataWeave's AI-powered data aggregation and analysis platform harnesses billions of data points from diverse Web sources to provide retailers with unified price, promotion and markdown optimization, and product assortment insights, and consumer brands with brand governance, share of voice (SOV) analyses, and shelf space optimization in e-commerce. These insights are typically accessed through a SaaS-based web portal or directly consumed via APIs to augment the customer's internal analytics systems.

With DataWeave's advanced SaaS-based products, retailers and brands can:

View near-real-time insights and historical trends at greater granularity, enabling them to effect faster and more precise actions on pricing, promotions, merchandising, and other areas of revenue optimization

Customize their experience based on functions relevant to their profile and act on personalized recommendations

Integrate seamlessly with internal data systems and models to generate predictive insights and measure ROI

"While conventional competitive intelligence systems are still mostly limited to providing descriptive insights, our new product suite, with deeper data integration capabilities, lets us deliver prescriptive insights to our customers, so they can instantly solve clearly defined and actionable business problems at scale. As we explore further innovations, we will progress from providing recommendations to enabling actions directly through our products," said Karthik.

About DataWeave:

DataWeave provides Competitive Intelligence as a Service to retailers and consumer brands by aggregating and analyzing billions of unstructured data points across multiple data sources on the Web. Powered by AI and machine-learning, the company's data products enable enterprises to better understand their competitive environment, optimize customer experience, and drive profitable growth.

