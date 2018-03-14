Aerospace & Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market is Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion in 2023, Composite Based Systems to Experience the Highest Growth Over the Next Five Years: Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Researchannounces the launch of a new research report onAerospace & Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Application Type (Fuel, Air, and Hydraulic), by Product Type (Hoses, Low-Pressure Ducts, and High-Pressure Ducts), by Material Type (Nickel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Stainless Steel & Alloys, Composites, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the global fluid conveyance systems market in the aerospace & defenseindustry over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Fluid Conveyance Systems Market in the Global Aerospace & DefenseIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense fluid conveyance systems market offers a healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and reach $4.3 billion in 2023. The author of the report stated that increasing production rates of commercial and regional aircraft, rising aircraft fleet size, increasing demand for lightweight fluid conveyance systems, and an advancement in fluid conveyance technology to address the emerging requirements for the development of high-thrust turbofan engines are major growth drivers of the market.

Commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the aerospace & defense fluid conveyance systems market during the forecast period, driven by increasing production rates of best-selling aircraft, such as A320 family, B737, B787 and A350XWB, and rising aircraft fleet size.

In terms of material type, Nickel & alloys (Inconel) are expected to remain the most widely used metal type in the A&D fluid conveyance systems market during the forecast period as they offer several advantages over competing metals, such as high strength, excellent fabricability, outstanding corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand temperature up to 982°C. However, composites are likely to experience the highest growth in the same period, owing to a continuous gain in low-pressure applications.

Register here for a free sample of the detailed report

North America is expected to remain the largest market for global aerospace & defense fluid conveyance systems over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier and the presence of major fluid conveyance manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, the introduction of offset policy, and increasing defense spending.

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense fluid conveyance systems market is moderately consolidated with more than two dozen players active in the market. Key fluid conveyance system manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are Eaton Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Senior Aerospace, PFW Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace, ITT Aerospace, and Unison Industries.

New product development, formation of long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies fluid conveyance systems market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Application Type:

Fuel-based Systems

Air-based Systems

Hydraulic-based Systems

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Product Type:

Hoses

High-Pressure Ducts

Low-Pressure Ducts

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Material Type:

Nickel & Alloys

Titanium & Alloys

Stainless Steel & Alloys

Composites

Teflon

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market by Aircraft Type, by Application, by Pressure Type, by Materials Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018 - 2023

Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Aircraft Type, by Pressure Type, by Reinforcement Type, by Matrix Type, by Application Type, by Manufacturing Process Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



For enquiries,

Contact:

RiteshGandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail:sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

