Active-Investors: Free Research Report as NCR's Q4 FY17 EPS Surpassed Analysts' Expectations

Earnings Highlights and Summary

NCR's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 (Q4 FY17) reached $1.78 billion, a decline of 1.11% from $1.8 billion in Q4 FY16. Foreign currency fluctuations had a favorable impact on the revenue comparison of 2%. The reported revenue number was higher than the analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 billion.

During Q4 FY17, NCR's gross profit was $515 million compared to $479 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 7.52%. The Company's gross margin increased 2.3% to 28.9% in the quarter under review from 26.6% in the year ago same quarter.

NCR's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses advanced 3.23% to $256 million y-o-y and research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 6.02% to $78 million y-o-y in Q4 FY16. The Company's income from operations jumped 23.97% to $181 million in the reported quarter from $146 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

NCR reported a net loss of $45 million attributable to common stockholders in Q4 FY17 compared to net income attributable to NCR of $57 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted net loss per share attributable to NCR's common stockholders from continuing operations was $0.38 in the quarter under review compared to diluted net income per share of $0.43 in the previous year's same quarter. The reported quarter results for Q4 FY17 included transformation/restructuring costs, acquisition-related amortization of intangibles, pension mark-to-market adjustments, and impact of US tax reform. NCR's diluted EPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, was $0.92 in Q4 FY17, a decrease of 14.02% from $1.07 in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted EPS was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, NCR's total revenues were $6.52 billion, a decrease of 0.41% from $6.54 billion in FY16. The Company's net income attributable to NCR fell 14.07% to $232 million in FY17 from $270 million in FY16. NCR's diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations were $1.01 in the reported year, a decrease of 43.89% from $1.80 in the previous year. Diluted EPS for full year 2017, excluding special items was $3.20, up 5.96% from $3.02 in FY16.

NCR Corp.'s Segment Details

During Q4 2017, the Software segment's net revenues were $508 million, almost 1.2% up y-o-y primarily due to cloud revenue growth of 6% and professional services revenue growth of 3%. This segment had an operating profit of $166 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $172 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 3.49%.

For Q4 FY17, the Services segment's net revenues advanced 3.51% to $619 million on a y-o-y basis. The revenue growth was driven by hardware maintenance and implementation services growth as a result of continued momentum in channel transformation trends. In this quarter, the segment's operating income increased 27.42% to $79 million from $62 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Hardware segment's net revenues fell 6.70% to $655 million on a y-o-y basis, due to lower revenues from ATM and SCO segments. The segment generated an operating loss of $2 million in Q4 FY17 compared to operating profit of $30 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

NCR had cash and cash equivalents of $537 million as on December 31, 2017, up 7.83% from $498 million as on December 31, 2016.

During the quarter ending December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $484 million, 7.81% lower than $525 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $402 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $449 million in Q4 FY16.

NCR's long-term debt as on December 31, 2017, was $2.94 billion, a decrease of 2.07% from $3 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company borrowed $605 million and repaid $830 million on revolving credit facilities in the reported quarter. NCR spent $47 million on expenditures for property, plant and equipment in Q4 FY17, compared to $28 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

NCR expects revenue growth of up to 3% for fiscal 2018. The Company expects its GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $2.08 and $2.48, and its non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $3.30 and $3.45 in 2018. In 2018, the Company expects free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately 90% of non-GAAP net income.

NCR intends to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock in 2018, under its previously authorized share repurchase programs. Of this, the Company has repurchased a total of $125 million of its common stock till date.

For the first quarter of 2018, NCR expects revenue growth to be between 1% and 2%. The Company expects GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.16 and $0.29, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.41 and $0.47.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, NCR's stock slightly declined 0.78%, ending the trading session at $35.42.

Volume traded for the day: 827.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.90%; previous three-month period - up 12.20%; and year-to-date - up 4.21%

After yesterday's close, NCR's market cap was at $4.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.68.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors