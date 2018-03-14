Following the completion of a 10 MW solar PV plant on the Iranian island of Qeshm, the Italian company is now planning to build another two projects with a capacity of 100 MW each in the country.Italian provider of construction, tourism, and renewable energy services, Carlo Maresca Spa has completed a 10 MW solar park on the island of Qeshm, southern Iran. The Blu Terra 2 solar plant was built over a period of six months, and was financed with €8 million of the company's own funds. The project was granted a FIT of 4,900 IRR (around US$0.13)/kWh, which is the rate awarded to solar projects 10 ...

