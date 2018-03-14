Mariehamn, 2018-03-14 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 14, 2018, 2.30 p.m.



Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf Holding Ab)



____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Wiklöf Holding Ab Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Nils Lampi Position: Member of the Board



(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Anders Wiklöf Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180314115500_10 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2018-03-12 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE I SIN: FI0009000103 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 15.5 EUR (2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 15.5 EUR (3): Volume: 78 Unit price: 15.2 EUR



Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 588 Volume weighted average price: 15.4602 EUR ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2018-03-12 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009001127 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details (1): Volume: 412 Unit price: 14.95 EUR (2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 15 EUR (3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 14.8 EUR (4): Volume: 354 Unit price: 14.8 EUR (5): Volume: 217 Unit price: 15 EUR (6): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 15 EUR (7): Volume: 87 Unit price: 14.75 EUR



Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 2,412 Volume weighted average price: 14.94961 EUR



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505