

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, U.S. retail sales and producer prices for February are due. Sales are forecast to rise 0.4 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.2385 against the euro, 106.43 against the yen, 0.9450 against the franc and 1.3983 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



