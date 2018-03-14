STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister has the pleasure of inviting analysts, investors and journalists to its Capital Markets Day at Helio Hötorget, Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday the 22nd of March.

The Capital Markets Day will provide an update on Clavister's strategy and business performance. The day will include current and future customer and industry segment use cases to showcase the execution of Clavister's business model and path to profitable growth.

At the Capital Markets Day participants have the opportunity to connect with the Clavister Management team and join Q&A discussions. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentations given will be available on Clavister's website (www.clavister.com) after the Capital Markets Day

Date: 22nd of March

Location: Helio Hötorget, Sveavägen 9, Stockholm, Sweden

Time: 08:00 - 13.00

Preliminary agenda

08:00 Registration and Coffee

08:30 Introduction

Viktor Kovács, Chairman of the Board

Clavister overview, business model and strategy

John Vestberg, President and CEO

09:30 Coffee Break

10:00 Enterprise Market

Thomas Vasen, Commercial Solution Manager

10:45 Communication Service Provider Market

Stefan Brodin, Commercial Solution Manager

11:30 Q&A

12:00 Wraps and mingle

Sign up for the event by sending an e-mail to jenny.ramkrans@clavister.com no later than the 20th of March.

Welcome.

For more information, please contact::

Håkan Mattisson

CFO for Clavister Group

+46 (0)660-29-92-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-capital-markets-day,c2471913

The following files are available for download: