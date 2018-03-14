Clavister Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Clavister has the pleasure of inviting analysts, investors and journalists to its Capital Markets Day at Helio Hötorget, Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday the 22nd of March.
The Capital Markets Day will provide an update on Clavister's strategy and business performance. The day will include current and future customer and industry segment use cases to showcase the execution of Clavister's business model and path to profitable growth.
At the Capital Markets Day participants have the opportunity to connect with the Clavister Management team and join Q&A discussions. The presentation will be held in English.
The presentations given will be available on Clavister's website (www.clavister.com) after the Capital Markets Day
Date: 22nd of March
Location: Helio Hötorget, Sveavägen 9, Stockholm, Sweden
Time: 08:00 - 13.00
Preliminary agenda
08:00 Registration and Coffee
08:30 Introduction
Viktor Kovács, Chairman of the Board
Clavister overview, business model and strategy
John Vestberg, President and CEO
09:30 Coffee Break
10:00 Enterprise Market
Thomas Vasen, Commercial Solution Manager
10:45 Communication Service Provider Market
Stefan Brodin, Commercial Solution Manager
11:30 Q&A
12:00 Wraps and mingle
Sign up for the event by sending an e-mail to jenny.ramkrans@clavister.com no later than the 20th of March.
Welcome.
For more information, please contact::
Håkan Mattisson
CFO for Clavister Group
+46 (0)660-29-92-00
