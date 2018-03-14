Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As digital wallets become more prevalent, it's not surprising that a growing number of retailers are embracing the trend to increase and facilitate more sales. Digital payments, through apps like Apple Pay, Venmo and Zelle, are faster, easier and generally more secure than some traditional payment methods. Digital payments grew to about $721 billion in 2017, according to Experian. And the Global market is exploding at an impressive rate. Mobile payment transactions in China alone added up to more than US$12.8 trillion last year, making it the world's largest mobile payments market. Now leading tech companies are accelerating efforts to tap into the market, with Google recently launching Google Pay in a move that rebrands and unifies its previous mobile payment apps as it rolls out new features and plays catch-up with Chinese payment services like WeChat Pay and Alipay. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: UGopherServices Limited, an England and Wales wholly owned subsidiary of Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, entered reseller and partner agreements with Allied Wallet.

UGopherServices Limited was established to expand the Company's network and customer base internationally and has entered agreements with Allied Wallet with the goal of enhancing International FIAT Currency Transfer Capabilities provided by Allied Wallet with Gopher's mobile ATM network platform held by Spare CS Inc., which is owned 50% by Gopher. Allied Wallet operates in 196 countries and 164 currencies globally.

"We believe Allied Wallet's award-winning payment technology and network of merchants will provide us with the ability to introduce the Spare CS technology on a worldwide basis in an expedited manner" stated Gopher CEO, Greg Bauer. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html

In other mobile payment developments in the markets of note:



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) takes security seriously for consumers when you shop using PayPal, your PayPal account helps protect your financial details and cards, better than carrying it around in a real wallet. All your financial information is securely in your digital wallet, and not shared with merchants each purchase. Just remember your login information, and forget your wallet. PayPal helps keep your transactions secure by not sharing your full financial information with sellers. Our encryption help keeps your online transactions guarded from start to finish.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) closed down on Tuesday at $51.83 after trading over 13.5 Million shares by the market close. Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) - While Apple Pay works with nearly all of the major banks across the United States, there are still regional banks and credit unions with customers waiting for Apple Pay to work with their institution. The latest expansion includes several of those banks across the US. Apple Pay will soon arrive in Brazil which will mark the first new country added in 2018. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the news last month during Apple's quarterly earnings call. Timing of the launch is not yet known, but it's possible it could be timed with iOS 11.3 which is expected soon.

To meet the needs of the rapidly evolving and growing payments technology landscape in India, VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, and Ezetap, one of Asia's most innovative software and payment processing players, announced a partnership to enable merchants to more quickly and easily adopt both instore and online payment acceptance. The scope and scale of the collaboration will bring together Verifone's best-in-class payment solutions and services, and Ezetap's excellence in software and payment processing, to deliver simple and secure checkout experiences for merchants and their customers in any sector. "The payments industry has undergone a global transformation in the last few years and India is on a fast track to match developed countries in terms of technology requirements and consumer demand," said Abhijit Bose, Chief Executive Officer, Ezetap.

