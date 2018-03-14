

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. wholesale prices rose slightly in February, roughly in line with the tepid growth seen in consumer prices.



Concerns about rapid inflation have been diminished by this week's price data.



On a monthly basis, the producer price index that measures wholesale inflation was up 0.2% following January's 0.4% increase. That's tepid but still more than the 0.1% growth expected by economists.



The 12-month rate of wholesale inflation edged up to 2.8%, but is down from a recent peak of 3.1%.



The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates only three times in 2018, beginning with a modest rate hike later this month.



