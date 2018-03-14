Ahead of its upcoming webinar, on March 27, JinkoSolar's Head of Technical Service Europe, Andrea Viaro, discusses the company's new Half Cell (HC) Series, the benefits of multi-busbar and bifacial technology, and upcoming innovations, in a Q&A with pv magazine.pv magazine: By cutting cells in half and arranging them in a module in a standard formation, JinkoSolar's new HC Series panels can increase power output by 5-10 W at little extra cost. Sounds simple, but is it? Can you explain how such a power boost is attained by half-cut cells? Andrea Viaro: In fact, it looks like a rather simple ...

