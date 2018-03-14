

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to divest the company's hosted data center services business to Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider for $405 million. Wipro will transition eight data centers, and over 900 employees of its hosted data center services business to Ensono.



Wipro and Ensono have also signed a long-term partnership agreement to jointly address the hybrid IT requirements of Wipro's new and existing enterprise customers. As part of the agreement, Wipro will make a strategic investment of $55 million in Ensono's combined entity.



