- SunLike Series LEDs have been adopted for the Yeelight Smart Lamp, which features smart controls for adjustable study hours, color, and brightness

- SunLike LEDs provide healthy and comfortable light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight for children using desk lamps

Seoul Semiconductor, a global innovator of LED products and technologyannounces that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which implement light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, continues to expand its global application base. Seoul Semiconductor announced that Yeelight, a leader in the intelligent lighting industry and part of Xiaomi's ecosystem, has adopted Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs as a light source for its Yeelight LED Desklamp Pro, a lamp that provides adjustable control of study hours, light colors and brightness control (dimming) via its smartphone application, and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant applications.

Yeelight's LED Desklap Pro was designed for an ambitious launch into the global smart desk lamp industry by the company, which has a management philosophy of innovating lighting interaction to deliver the most comfortable light through superior technology. Combining Yeelight's state-of-the-art application control system and Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike natural spectrum LED technology, consumers can experience light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight.

Yeelight's LED Desklamp Pro features user-controllable light modes for intensive studying, as well for vision protection. Equipped with Yeelight's scientific vision protection and study time setting programs, the lamps enable consumers to control these settings through a dedicated mobile phone application, and supports major smart home systems, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Through the use of a pulse width modulation (PWM) filter circuit for the analog signal module, the Desklamp Pro effectively controls light flickering, which relieves eye fatigue and may reduce the incidence of myopia (near-sightedness), which occurs more frequently in children who are not exposed to sunlight for extended periods of time.

Yeelight CEO Jiang Zhaoning, explained, "Yeelight has been leading the market by actively developing innovative lighting systems in partnership with leading partners around the world to provide the most comfortable and relaxing lighting products to consumers. We strive to provide consumers with the safest and healthiest light by working together with Seoul Semiconductor, the innovator of SunLike LED technology, which implements light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight. We believe that thousands of people will experience this differentiated light source with the Smart Desklamp Pro that combines these two companies' leading technologies."

Caleb Won, executive VP of global marketing group at Seoul Semiconductor, said, "Conventional LED desk lamps currently being used in homes can have potentially negative effects on children's eye health through prolonged exposure to excessive amounts of blue light at certain wavelengths. SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs represent the next generation natural light LED technology that has achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination, recognizing SunLike LEDs as an RG-1 level light source with no photo-biological risks. While various attempts have been made to reduce blue light to protect eyesight (such as installing a lens cover), they did not provide a fundamental solution. By implementing light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, SunLike Series LEDs are an ideal solution to enhance children's eye health and contribute to an optimal learning environment."

Prolonged exposure to excessive blue light can disrupt sleep patterns and has the potential to negatively effect eyesight, because the retinal cell that detect light in the blue wavelength comprise only 5.7% of all human retinal cells. SunLike LED technology, however, implements light with a spectrum that closely matches natural sunlight, providing children with the healthiest and most comfortable light, improving their environment for learning, reducing eye fatigue, and displaying colors and textures more accurately.

SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed by Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials. They combine Seoul Semiconductor's optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materials' TRI-R Technology that produces light closer to the spectrum of natural sunlight.

About TRI-R technology

TRI-R is a natural light LED source technology that reproduces the spectrum of natural sunlight, developed by the concept and spectrum technology of natural light. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.

About Yeelight

Yeelight, incubated by SOSVenture and made part of Xiaomi ecosystem in 2014, is an innovative leader dedicated to smart lighting applications. Working actively with Amazon, Google and Microsoft, Yeelight delivers the best lighting experience for a smart home.

Under the brands Xiaomi and Yeelight, Yeelight has produced dozens of smart lighting products, with more than 3 million connected lighting products shipped around the world. Yeelight works actively to integrate cutting-edge technology with distinctive designs. Their products incorporate the latest technologies, including AI ready, Wi-Fi enabled, and remote control to enable multiple smart features in the home.

Yeelight products have won international design awards, recognized with the IF Design Award 2017, Reddot Award 2017, IF Gold Design Award, and Good Design Award.

For more information about Yeelight, please visit www.yeelight.com.

About Seoul Semiconductor:

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED Drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, includes all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC.

For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com

# Trademarks

WICOP and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

