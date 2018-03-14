sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,14 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W7XY ISIN: GB00BFH55S51 Ticker-Symbol: EVY 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERYMAN MEDIA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVERYMAN MEDIA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVERYMAN MEDIA GROUP PLC
EVERYMAN MEDIA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVERYMAN MEDIA GROUP PLC2,140,00 %