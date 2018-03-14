Everyman Media, the owner of the Everyman cinema chain, reported a big jump in full-year profit on Wednesday as it continues to expand. In the year to 28 December 2017, pre-tax profit rose to £1.6m from £540,000 the year before as revenue increased 37% to £40.6m. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 67% to £6.6m and admissions pushed up 32% to 2.2m. The company, which made £17m through an equity placing back in October to help fund its ...

