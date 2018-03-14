Russian Food Companies Tap Into Japanese Market

TOKYO and MOSCOW, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Russian Export Center (REC) together with the Russian Ministry of Agriculture presented a joint stand of Russian food companies at FoodEx Japan 2018 held on March 6-9, 2018, in the city of Chiba (Japan).

Such well-known brands as Makfa, Fanagoria and Uniconf made their exhibitions at the stand. Russian companies comprising the delegation at the show presented their export oriented products and held a series of talks with potential importers and distributors.

On March 6, 2018, the stand of REC was visited by Mikhail Galuzin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Japan. During his time there, he claimed there were all the prerequisites for the improvement of trade and economic relations between Russia and Japan. "Last year, dialog between business communities of Russia and Japan gained significant momentum, first of all, between the Russian Union of Industrials and Entrepreneurs and the Federation of Economic Organizations of Japan. This is very important in terms of creating preconditions for the growth of trade, investment cooperation and business collaboration." highlighted Mikhail Galuzin.

The same day, Sergey Egorov, trade representative of the Russian Federation in Japan, held a series of meetings with representatives of Russian companies at the show. He emphasized that setting up of an independent Russian stand at the largest agricultural exhibition in Japan, FoodEx Japan 2018, was a milestone for the promotion of agricultural exports to the Japanese market, and identified certain promising areas: "Today, some Japanese trade companies would like to sell 2018 FIFA World Cup branded merchandise in Japan, but corresponding activities of Russian companies, with a few exceptions, are not enough. In our view, there is plenty of opportunities in this field for our companies wishing to tap into the Japanese market."

REC has been actively promoting exports of agribusiness products. Today, there are exports of finished goods to Asian countries, including confections, pasta, and wine. The key channels of the promotion of Russian goods include specialized business missions and special programs of partial reimbursement of costs of transportation and participation in trade shows. "Additionally, REC is working on the certification and promotion of our food products in foreign markets." said Ruslan Tsargush, Director for the support of exports of the agribusiness industry at REC.

Japanese companies have already shown interest in Russian products. On March 8, 2018, at the stand, a contract signing ceremony was held between Fanagoria and a Japanese trader Ikemitsu Interprises regarding supplies of Russian wine to Japan. According to Mikhail Lelyuk, Fanagoria's Deputy CEO, Foreign Economic Activities, the first lot may reach 8-10 thousand bottles. "We expect that in the short run our supplies may reach 3-4 containers, that is nearly 50 thousand bottles." he said.

Dates: March 6-9, 2018

Start of the event: March 6, 2018, 10:00a.m. (local time).

Venue: Makuhari Messe

About:

The Russian Export Center, JSC, (REC) is a government institution established to support exports with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. The Center offers a one-stop-shop for exporters, providing financial and non-financial support, and interacting with relevant ministries and agencies. As part of establishing the one-stop-shop service, the Russian Export Center integrates the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) and Eximbank of Russia, JSC. The Center offers a wide range of services to non-commodity producers at each stage of the export cycle; interacts with relevant executive bodies; draws up proposals on the improvement of business environment regarding exports and foreign economic activities; regularly interacts with business and expert community; helps to overcome barriers and lift "systemic" restrictions. For more information, visit the Russian Export Center's website: http://exportcenter.ru

The REC Group on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/exportcenter.ru/?fref=ts

https://new.vk.com/exportcenter

https://twitter.com/exportcenter_ru

https://www.instagram.com/russian_export_center

FoodEx Japan 2018 has been held since 1976, and aims to contribute to further developments in Asian food industry by providing all the latest information on "Food and Beverage", and creates tangible business meeting opportunities for both inbound and outbound. This year, the 43rd year of FOODEX JAPAN, some 3,250 exhibitors from about 80 countries and regions all over the world, including food and beverage companies and trade companies, are scheduled to exhibit their products. 82,000 buyers, including food service companies, distributors, and wholesalers, are expected to visit FOODEX JAPAN during the exhibition period. https://www.jma.or.jp/Foodex/en/