RFID Automation Technologies Perfected for 3PL Warehouse Management

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Seldat Technology Services (STS), a division of Seldat Distribution, Inc., introduces a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) solution perfected for 3PL warehouse management. STS's RFID technologies are already used globally in warehouses handling food and beverage, automotive, and consumer packaged goods.

STS's in-house team of supply chain experts analyzed the traditional problems associated with introducing RFID automation to 3PL warehouses. Challenges included incompatible hardware and software within existing operations, operational issues across all RFID products from different vendors, and interference from other tracking systems. Warehouse assets often required intensive modifications to physically and digitally accommodate RFID technologies.

Solutions based on Seldat's own 3PL operations:

RFID readers, scanners, gateways and other equipment entirely developed by STS

Middleware pre-configured and fully integrated with WMS360, STS's Warehouse Management System

Resilient hardware built for complex, high-volume 3PL processes and environments

Hardware tools that can be effortlessly retrofitted to existing equipment, i.e. forklifts, conveyor belts, and racking systems

Clear Benefits

Seldat Technology Services' RFID solution boasts:

Automated data capture and analysis in real-time

Complete, accurate visibility and traceability within and beyond the warehouse

Real-time location and inventory management

Enhanced strategic planning with advanced business intelligence

Reduced implementation times with fewer challenges

45-55% cost savings compared to related RFID implementation options in the market

By developing an RFID solution for the 3PL process, STS rises above the painful delays of managing the needs of different vendors, customers, and solutions providers. Chacko Verghese, SVP, Global Chief Technology Officer, remarks, "As a global leader in technology-driven supply chain solutions, we're proud to introduce an RFID solution that promotes complete visibility, traceability, and significant cost savings for Third Party Logistics providers worldwide."

ABOUT

At Seldat Technology Services (STS), we are problem solvers and efficiency aficionados. Headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Canada, Israel and Vietnam, our 250+ employees enable business and customer success through technology-driven supply chain solutions. STS offers comprehensive solutions packages developed by in-house experts and designed for the changing supply chain. Our end-to-end solutions span from manufacturing through last mile delivery, and are comprised of supply chain consulting, customized IT services, product R&D, warehouse automation, and best-in-class customer support. For more, visit tech.seldatinc.com.

