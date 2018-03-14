IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise, announced that Bethany Baer, managing director and chief technology officer of IHS Markit Digital, was named Technology Leader of the Year at the inaugural Women in Technology and Data Awards presented by Waters Technology magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005701/en/

Bethany Baer, CTO at IHS Markit Digital (Photo: Business Wire)

IHS Markit Digital specializes in designing online display of financial data and creating user interfaces and workflows to interact with data. More than 100 financial services firms and financial news organizations depend on IHS Markit for creating and developing online experiences geared toward customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

"Bethany is an exemplary leader and a role model for women in technology," said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit. "Her technical and business leadership enables us to be the innovative partner our customers require to capitalize on dynamic video, advanced personalization, conversational user interfaces and other technologies that are redefining how financial firms interact with their clients."

Waters Technology is a leading information source for technology trends in capital markets.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005701/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Alex Paidas, +1 212-205-7101

Media Relations

alex.paidas@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303-305-8021

press@ihsmarkit.com

Follow@IHS_News