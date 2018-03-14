What you need to know:



Related to testing of GCF release 3.6.1 to be launched on April 23, 2018, Genium INET source system will change in GCF TST2 and TST3 environments tomorrow March 15, 2018.



After the changes



GCF TST3 receives data from Genium INET EXT4 GCF TST2 receives data from Genium INET EXT1



Both systems are expected to be available normally in the morning.



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com