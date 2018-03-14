The global smartphone-based automotive infotainment system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global smartphone-based automotive infotainment system market by technology that includes mirrorlink, carplay, and Android auto. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: smartphone-based automotive infotainment systems provide a low-cost navigation solution

Embedded solution is an expensive technology for automotive OEMs to offer in mass-segment vehicles. Automotive OEMs are forced to find low-cost solutions as the demand for navigation increases. The smartphone market is highly dynamic, and it is undergoing rapid technological developments. This has led to robust navigation support in modern smartphones.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The availability of low-cost data plans for high-speed connectivity such as 4G services has revolutionized the infotainment industry. This high-speed connectivity is providing systems the capability to remain connected through real-time data transfer and streaming. Consequently, smartphone integration with car dashboards allows automotive OEMs to provide robust navigation support in cars in a cost-effective way."

Market trend: surge in analytics for consumer behavior

There has been an increased demand for infotainment services such as live music and cloud services in recent years because of the rapid development of the smartphone and IT industry. Earlier, the infotainment systems were used to play the media available on the local device. But, the need for internet connectivity and connected cars technology has led to increased demand for connected infotainment systems. The infotainment technology has stepped further by introducing smart infotainment systems that use data analytics-based on inputs such as interactive voice recognition among others.

Market challenge: use of infotainment system may lead to driver distraction

Most of the smartphone-based automotive infotainment systems provide voice-activated function as high-tech safety options. But using these while driving is considered as dangerous as using hand-held devices as these systems are complex to operate compared with using hand-held devices.

