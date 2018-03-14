Three of Greencore Group's non-executive directors could be seen picking through the rubble of the convenience food manufacturer's shares on Wednesday, a day after a warning from its finance chief sent them crashing lower. On Wednesday, Kevin F.O'Malley, Heather Ann McSharry and Gary Kennedy purchased £12,500, £25,500 and £36,330-worth of shares, respectively, the company said in separate statements. The day before, the Irish food company told investors to expect lower full-year 2018 earnings ...

