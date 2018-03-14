GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary10p shares undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan ('SIRP')

On 13 March 2018, awards under the SIRP were released to the PDMRs listed below having vested in full in respect of the two year performance period ended 31 December 2016 and having reached the end of the holding period. The awards were granted before the PDMRs were appointed as Directors.

Shares were sold at £4.332549 per share by each PDMR to satisfy their tax liabilities.





PDMR No of shares

released Shares sold Shares retained Jos Sclater 44,552 21,014 23,538 Phil Swash 57,563 27,150 30,413

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Jos Sclater

Reason for the notification Position/status Group Finance Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0





44,552





Aggregated information





n/a (single transaction) Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/13 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Jos Sclater

Reason for the notification Position/status Group Finance Director Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover the tax withholding due on the release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£4.332549



21,014 Aggregated information



n/a (single transaction)

Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/13 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Phil Swash

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive GKN Automotive Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

0

57,563 Aggregated information





n/a (single transaction) Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/13 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With Name Phil Swash

Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive GKN Automotive Initial notification /Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer

Name

GKN plc LEI 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each





GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover the tax withholding due on the release shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£4.332549



27,150 Aggregated information





n/a (single transaction) Date and time of the transaction 2018/03/13 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

14 March 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state