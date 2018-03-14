GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 14
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS
GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary10p shares undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan ('SIRP')
On 13 March 2018, awards under the SIRP were released to the PDMRs listed below having vested in full in respect of the two year performance period ended 31 December 2016 and having reached the end of the holding period. The awards were granted before the PDMRs were appointed as Directors.
Shares were sold at £4.332549 per share by each PDMR to satisfy their tax liabilities.
PDMR
|No of shares
released
|Shares sold
|Shares retained
|Jos Sclater
|44,552
|21,014
|23,538
|Phil Swash
|57,563
|27,150
|30,413
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Jos Sclater
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/03/13
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Jos Sclater
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover the tax withholding due on the release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/03/13
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Phil Swash
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive GKN Automotive
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/03/13
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Name
|Phil Swash
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive GKN Automotive
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover the tax withholding due on the release shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
|Date and time of the transaction
|2018/03/13
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
14 March 2018
LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state