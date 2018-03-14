sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 14

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONNECTED PERSONS

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary10p shares undertaken by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan ('SIRP')

On 13 March 2018, awards under the SIRP were released to the PDMRs listed below having vested in full in respect of the two year performance period ended 31 December 2016 and having reached the end of the holding period. The awards were granted before the PDMRs were appointed as Directors.

Shares were sold at £4.332549 per share by each PDMR to satisfy their tax liabilities.



PDMR		No of shares
released 		Shares soldShares retained
Jos Sclater44,55221,01423,538
Phil Swash57,56327,15030,413

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameJos Sclater

Reason for the notification
Position/statusGroup Finance Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0


44,552


Aggregated information


n/a (single transaction)
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/13
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NameJos Sclater

Reason for the notification
Position/statusGroup Finance Director
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover the tax withholding due on the release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£4.332549

21,014
Aggregated information

n/a (single transaction)
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/13
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Automotive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Release of shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

0
57,563
Aggregated information


n/a (single transaction)
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/13
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
NamePhil Swash

Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive GKN Automotive
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover the tax withholding due on the release shares granted under the GKN Share Incentive and Retention Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

£4.332549

27,150
Aggregated information


n/a (single transaction)
Date and time of the transaction2018/03/13
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

14 March 2018

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2018 PR Newswire