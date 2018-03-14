Rockstone Research: It's Time for Belmont Resources to Shine in Nevada

Drawing Some Well-Deserved Attention to the Great Lithium Prospects of the Kibby Basin

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Today, Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA; FRA: L3L1) announced the next stage of exploration and assessment on its Kibby Basin Lithium Property in Nevada, USA. The positive results from the recently completed Magnetotelluric (MT) survey are the key for the selection of the most prospective locations for the upcoming drill program.

Last year, ASX-listed Reedy Lagoon Corp. completed MT surveys over its lithium properties in Nevada. The results were positive in identifying conductive zones below surface, whereas drilling has commenced in early February. As per below chart, the company started a strong upward trend in October 2017 at $0.015 AUD, appreciating by +366% until January 2018 at $0.07 AUD, currently trading at $0.05 AUD and enjoying a market capitalization of $19 million AUD.

Most recently, Belmont has also completed a positive MT survey over its nearby Kibby Basin Property and is getting ready for drilling, whereas Belmont currently has a market capitalization of less than $3 million CAD.

Most interestingly, Belmont's MT survey has identified conductive zones which appear to be much bigger in size than what Reedy Lagoon has identified with its respective MT surveys. Compare for yourself to find out that Belmont now offers great potential to appreciate impressively over the next weeks, not to speak of when drilling indeed intersects lithium brine pay zones with ecomomic grades:

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4395-Its-Time-For-Belmont-To-Shine-In-Nevada

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4396-Groesser-und-heisser-Die-Zeit-fuer-Belmont-in-Nevada-ist-gekommen

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research