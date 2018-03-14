Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Calcium Chloride Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of calcium chloride and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for calcium chloride is expected to grow globally due to its widespread use in end-use industries such as F&B, construction, and oil and gas," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, by engaging in JVs the suppliers are trying to expand their reach to other regions and compete on a global scale to gain better revenues and profits," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Calcium Chloride Market:

Development of new salt-based formulations for liquid batteries

Growing use of calcium chloride solution as a liquid desiccant

Growing number of JVs between suppliers

Development of new salt-based formulations for liquid batteries:

A professor at MIT, US developed a new liquid battery technology that used calcium chloride. A company later commercialized this technology by making use of new salt-based formulations of lithium chloride, magnesium, and calcium chloride. Such formulations enable a higher rate of ion exchange than the original liquid battery technology, thereby enabling it to operate at low temperatures. Moreover, this technology makes use of both magnesium and calcium, which eliminates the need for an expensive separation process.

Growing use of calcium chloride solution as a liquid desiccant:

Conventional desiccants are being replaced with calcium chloride solution due to its essential properties including its affinity with water vapor, chemical and physical stability, and its ability to attract water vapor. Also, by replacing CFCs, HCFCs, and harmful gases with low-cost calcium chloride solution the buyers in this market space can reduce their overall production costs.

Growing number of JVs between suppliers:

Engaging in JVs enables the suppliers to utilize each other's resources to cater to regional and global demand. Hence, through JVs the suppliers are trying to strengthen their reach and portfolio to enhance their capabilities and compete with prominent suppliers across the globe. Moreover, it enables them to use each other's resources and also improves the buyer's negotiation margins.

