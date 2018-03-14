

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft is celebrating the Pi Day by offering up to 31.4 percent discount on several laptops, gaming desktops and two-in-ones available through its online store.



According to Verge, Microsoft is celebrating Pi Day for the fourth year in a row by offering discounts. . Dell's XPS 13, XPS 15, the Alienware 15, and a variety of older models from Dell, HP, Asus, and Lenovo are all discounted by up to 31.4 percent today.



The Microsoft Store also has discounts on the company's Windows Mixed Reality (VR) headsets, with HP and Lenovo's models both available for $314.



