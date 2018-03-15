

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, surrendering more than 35 points or 1 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed concerns of a possible trade war and for the outlook on interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and insurance companies were mitigated by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index was down 18.86 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 3,291.38 after trading between 3,287.36 and 3,304.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 16.79 points or 0.89 percent to end at 1,878.51.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.48 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China dropped 0.97 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.92 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.34 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.46 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.78 percent, PetroChina was unchanged, China Life retreated 0.67 percent, Ping An Insurance gave away 0.86 percent, China Vanke collected 0.68 percent and Gemdale jumped 1.38 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks were unable to hold early gains Wednesday before accelerating to the downside and finishing in the red.



The Dow shed 248.91 points or 1.00 percent to 24,758.12, while the NASDAQ lost 14.20 points or 0.19 percent to 7,496.81 and the S&P fell 15.83 points or 0.57 percent to 2,749.48.



Traders were spooked by rumors that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a half-point when the central bank meets next week, while anxiety over President Trump's trade war comments also rattled markets.



In economic news, U.S. wholesale prices rose slightly in February, roughly in line with the tepid growth in consumer prices. Also, retail sales were off 0.1 percent versus forecasts for growth of 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices were up slightly Wednesday amid contrasting U.S. oil and gasoline stockpile figures. April WTI oil edged up 25 cents or 0.4 percent to settle at $60.96/bbl.



