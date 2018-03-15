

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017. It represented a 36% increase from his total pay package in 2016, when he received $12.83 million. Sloan was promoted to CEO in October 2016, shortly after a scandal erupted over the bank's sales practices.



Mr. Sloan received $2.4 million in base pay, with a bonus that included shares valued at $15 million. He didn't receive a cash bonus, at his recommendation based on Wells Fargo's 'significant but incomplete progress on addressing compliance and operational risk-management issues,' according to the bank's proxy.



Mr. Sloan, along with seven other executives, didn't receive cash bonuses in 2016 and saw reductions of up to 50% in certain stock awards, moves made in reaction to the scandal that affected up to 3.5 million accounts.



