

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Thursday, with the negative lead overnight from Wall Street amid rising concerns over trade tensions and a stronger yen dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 190.35 points or 0.87 percent to 21,586.94, off a low of 21,555.49 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly weak on a stronger yen. Sony is rising 0.6 percent, while Canon is losing 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.4 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.5 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining more than than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 2 percent despite crude oil prices rising overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Marui Group is rising more than 5 percent, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 3 percent and Osaka Gas is higher by 2 percent.



On the flip side, Okuma Corp. and NTN Corp. are losing almost 5 percent each, while JTEKT Corp. is declining more than 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see February figures for Tokyo condominium sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks fell sharply Wednesday, accelerating to the downside after a relatively upbeat start to the session. Traders were spooked by rumors that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a half-point when the central bank meets next week, while anxiety over President Trump's trade war comments also rattled markets.



The Dow shed 248.91 points or 1.00 percent to 24,758.12, while the Nasdaq lost 14.20 points or 0.19 percent to 7,496.81 and the S&P fell 15.83 points or 0.57 percent to 2,749.48.



European markets mostly closed lower on Wednesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.14 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.18 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.09 percent.



Crude oil prices rose slightly Wednesday amid contrasting U.S. oil and gasoline stockpile figures. April WTI oil edged up $0.25 or 0.4 percent to settle at $60.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX