

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) announced it has entered into three separate definitive agreements to sell 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy stores for approximately $43 million in cash to three different retailers: Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, and Food Lion.



SVU closed Wednesday's regular trading at $15.69, down $0.12 or 0.76%. However, in the after-hours, the stock gained $1.33 or 8.48%.



The company said it is also continuing discussions and exploring potential transactions to sell the remaining Farm Fresh stores to current and prospective wholesale customers and certain Farm Fresh employees.



The agreements provide for: Ten stores being sold to Harris Teeter, including six in-store pharmacies and three fuel centers; Eight stores being sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, including eight in-store pharmacies and four fuel centers; Three stores being sold to Food Lion, including three in-store pharmacies.



The transactions, which were unanimously approved by SUPERVALU's board of directors, are currently expected to close in May 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. SUPERVALU is also working with a third party to liquidate the inventory at these Farm Fresh stores.



With regards to Farm Fresh pharmacies not included in these three sale transactions, SUPERVALU has entered into agreements to transfer pharmacy prescription files to other pharmacies in the area. Prescription files from ten pharmacies will be transferred to Rite Aid and four to CVS Pharmacy.



