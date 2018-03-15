TOKYO, Mar 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Glasona International Corporation announced that it has uploaded a video on the development of Kitani Electric's portable solar water purifier powered by a lithium battery on the following site.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNcOIp-1V94&t=36sKitani Electric has developed a portable solar water purifier, which generates electricity from sunlight, stores the electricity in lithium ion batteries, then uses the batteries to drive a motor for water filtration.The filter makes it possible to purify not only river, lake water or groundwater, but even water that contains some amount of bacteria. The filter also removes odors.The battery can supply 150 watts, and can be used to charge devices such as cellular phones. 100 volt devices can be used by attaching a readily-available cigarette lighter adapter.When operating at around 77 degrees Farenheit, the water purifier can fill a small bottle with a half-liter of water in about two and a half minutes.Kitani Electric spent a year on the development, and is now preparing to begin volume production. It is also exploring the possibility of sales overseas.Contact:TsukiokaGlasona International CorporationKishimoto Building 6F,Marunouchi 2-2-1, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoPhone: +81-90-6114-0103Mail: info@glasona.comSource: Glasona International CorporationCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.