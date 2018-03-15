

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory and the safe-haven yen gained for a second consecutive day on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as mounting concerns over trade tensions and disappointing U.S. retail sales data weighed on investor sentiment.



The White House said that the Trump administration is pressing China to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by $100 billion, clarifying a tweet last week from Donald Trump that put the figure at $1 billion.



The Australian market is down for a third straight day. Banks are among the leading decliners.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 26.10 points or 0.44 percent to 5,909.20, off a low of 5,908.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 24.60 points or 0.41 percent to 6,018.00.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are down in a range of 0.7 percent to 1 percent as hearings in the financial services royal commission continued.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower despite crude oil prices rising slightly overnight. Oil Search is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.5 percent, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.



The major miners are advancing after iron ore prices rose for the first time in more than a week. BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent, Fortescue Metals is rising 0.6 perent and Rio Tinto is higher by almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent after confirming it will miss its full-year production outlook and will not be able to satisfy contracts for copper concentrate products due to the Cadia mine closure.



On the economic front, Australia will provide its inflation forecast for March today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is edging higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7878, up from US$0.7875 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session. In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 190.35 points or 0.87 percent to 21,586.94, off a low of 21,555.49 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly weak on a stronger yen. Sony is rising 0.6 percent, while Canon is losing 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.4 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.5 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining more than than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 2 percent despite crude oil prices rising overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Marui Group is rising more than 5 percent, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 3 percent and Osaka Gas is higher by 2 percent.



On the flip side, Okuma Corp. and NTN Corp. are losing almost 5 percent each, while JTEKT Corp. is declining more than 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see February figures for Tokyo condominium sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks fell sharply Wednesday, accelerating to the downside after a relatively upbeat start to the session. Traders were spooked by rumors that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a half-point when the central bank meets next week, while anxiety over President Trump's trade war comments also rattled markets.



The Dow shed 248.91 points or 1.00 percent to 24,758.12, while the Nasdaq lost 14.20 points or 0.19 percent to 7,496.81 and the S&P fell 15.83 points or 0.57 percent to 2,749.48.



European markets mostly closed lower on Wednesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.14 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.18 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.09 percent.



Crude oil prices rose Wednesday amid contrasting U.S. oil and gasoline stockpile figures. April WTI oil edged up $0.25 or 0.4 percent to settle at $60.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX