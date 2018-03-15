SetriaPerformance Blend May Increase Nitric Oxide Bioavailability for Athletes and Exercise Enthusiasts

Expert discusses novel ingredient combination at Nutrition Summit

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SetriaPerformance Blend - a novel combination of L-citrulline and glutathione - may enhance the synthesis, bioavailability, and bio-efficacy of nitric oxide for athletes.*

That's the message Stephen Bailey, Ph.D., gave to attendees at last week's Nutrition in Athlete Development Summit in Madrid. Dr. Bailey was one of several experts who discussed best practices and latest innovative approaches in sports nutrition for professional athletes, coaches, sport club officials, and producers of sports nutrition and supplements.*

Studies have shown that Kyowa's SetriaPerformance Blend supports nitric oxide production and sustains nitric oxide levels in the bloodstream. In addition SetriaGlutathione, which is the body's most important antioxidant, allows for longer workouts by increasing time to fatigue while protecting muscle cells from free radicals and oxidants*

In his presentation, Dr. Bailey showed that increasing NO has a positive impact on several biological functions that extend well beyond vasodilation, such as skeletal muscle metabolism and force production during exercise.

"Oral L-citrulline supplementation is more effective than the same dose of orally ingested L-arginine at increasing circulating and tissue L-arginine content," Dr. Bailey said. "Adding GSH [in the form of SetriaPerformance Blend] as a non-enzymatic antioxidant to help neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS) may sustain the biological effects of NO.*

About Stephen Bailey, PhD

Dr. Bailey is a lecturer in Sport & Exercise Nutrition at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. He completed his PhD at the University of Exeter with his PhD research recognised through awards of 1st position in the 2010 European Colleague of Sport Science Young Investigator Award and the Tom Reilly Doctoral Dissertation of the Year Award from the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences in 2011. He was appointed as a lecturer in exercise physiology at the University of Exeter before taking up his current role as a lecturer in sport and exercise nutrition at Loughborough University in 2016.

Dr. Bailey's principal area of interest and expertise surrounds nutritional interventions to enhance the synthesis and bioavailability of the multi-functional physiological signaling molecule, nitric oxide, and the impact of such interventions on cardiovascular health and exercise performance. He also has broader interests in oxidative metabolism and skeletal muscle fatigue. Dr. Bailey has published over 60 original research articles on these topics as well as several invited review articles and book chapters. He has delivered invited presentations at a number of international conferences and is currently on the journal editorial boards for Scientific Reports, BMC Sports Sciences, Medicine & Rehabilitation and Frontiers in Sport and Exercise Nutrition.

About Setria Performance Blend

Setria Performance Blend is a new, branded, patent-pending blend of L-citrulline and Setria glutathione - Kyowa's Setria Performance Blend. Studies have shown that this blend supports nitric oxide production and sustains nitric oxide levels in the bloodstream.

Setria Performance Blend may:

Support NO levels post-workout*

Sustain NO levels post-workout*

Aid in vasodilation to help fuel muscles*

