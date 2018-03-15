sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2DRZ4 ISIN: CH0364749348 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vifor Pharma Ltd.: VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS, EXCEEDING RAISED GUIDANCE

Vifor Pharma Ltd. / VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS, EXCEEDING RAISED GUIDANCE . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In 2017 vifor pharma recorded a strong financial performance driven by its three medium-term strategic growth-drivers and the successful divesTiture of its non-core wholesale/retail PHARMACY business via an IPO. the company exceeded all elements of its guidance, which it raised at the Half-year 2017 reporting. strong growth is expected to continue in 2018 and beyond.

Financial performance - strong growth trend continues • Significant revenue growth, with net sales of CHF 1,342.1 million, up 15.2% on a constant currency basis • Reported EBITDA excluding launch and ramp-up costs of Veltassa increased to CHF 511.8 million, up 17.7% • Strong growth momentum continued in H2 for our three key medium-term strategic growth drivers, Ferinject, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Veltassa • Strong balance sheet and liquidity position with cash net of debt of CHF 191.1 million • All three components of our guidance, which we raised on 8 August 2017, were exceeded Three medium-term strategic growth-drivers on track • Reported net sales of Ferinject /Injectafer up 24.6% • Initiation of first Ferinject study (AFFIRM-AHF) in acute heart failure • Velphoro net sales increase of 48.6% • Post-period end avacopan conditional marketing authorization application accepted for regulatory review in Europe • Reported net sales of Veltassa in its second year post-launch of CHF 51.7 million • Veltassa approved in the 28 EU countries plus Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Switzerland and Australia for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in adults Significant partnering and licencing deals concluded • Territory rights to avacopan (CCX168) expanded to everywhere outside the US and China • Agreement with Akebia Therapeutics to sell vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care North America dialysis clinics in the US • Exclusive rights to develop and commercialise avacopan (CCX168) in Japan granted to Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. • Exclusive license agreement for commercialisation of Mircera in the US expanded Milestone 2020 strategic plan on track • Galenica Santé successfully divested via an initial public offering on SIX Swiss Exchange • Investments committed to launch and roll-out new products; impact of CHF 850 million on EBITDA from 2016 to 2019. Strong growth expected to continue in 2018 and beyond • Net sales expected to grow more than 10% at constant exchange rates • Reported EBITDA expected to increase more than 20% • Confirmation that 2020 net sales expected to exceed CHF 2 billion and EBITDA to reach a high triple-digit level • Post-period end ferroportin inhibitor VIT-2763 entered phase-I studies

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In million CHF FY 2017 FY 2016 Change in %
Net sales 1,342.1 1,167.0 15.0
EBITDA excluding launch and ramp-up of Veltassa 511.8 434.7 17.7
Cash net of debt 191.1 -1,832.4 n/a
Net profit after minorities 1,147.1 237.0 384.0
Core earnings per share 2.12 3.00 -29.3

For further details, please see the Vifor Pharma Group 2017 Annual Report (PDF only) at www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com).

For the full press release in English, please click here (http://hugin.info/148637/R/2176456/839650.pdf).

Live conference call and webcast
Vifor Pharma will host a live conference call (see phone numbers below) and webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2acgz56v (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2acgz56v)) on the 15 March 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (CET). The pin code for the live conference call is 8815932.

Phone numbers for the live conference call Local Free

Switzerland: +41 22 567 5750 0800 222 801
France: +33 1 76 77 2257 0805 101 278
Germany: +49 69 2222 2018 0800 101 1732
United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9411 0800 279 7204
United States of America: +1 646 828 8193 888-394-8218
Other countries: +44 330 336 9411

Replay
A webcast replay (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2acgz56v (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2acgz56v)) will be available from 15 March 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (CET) to 14 March 2019.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Victoria Maier
Senior External Communications Manager		 Julien Vignot
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 58 851 80 16 Tel.: +41 58 851 66 90
E-mail: media@viforpharma.com (mailto:media@viforpharma.com) E-mail: investors@viforpharma.com (mailto:investors@viforpharma.com)

Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com.

PRESS RELEASE (http://hugin.info/148637/R/2176493/839656.pdf)


