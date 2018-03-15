

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth eased further in January to the lowest level in eight months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The volume of exports climbed 5.5 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 6.6 percent rise in December.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since May last year, when exports had grown 3.1 percent.



In January, main groups that showed notable rises in exports were passenger cars, machines and equipment.



The volume of imports grew 9.3 percent in January from a year ago.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual retail sales growth improved slightly to 3.5 percent in January from 3.4 percent in December.



Sales of food products advanced 1.5 percent over the year and those of non-food products rose by 2.1 percent.



