PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) announced it has successfully priced its offering of 8 billion euros of notes across 6 tranches. The transaction enables the company to lower its average cost of debt and extend the average maturity of its debt.



Sanofi intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including the financing of the acquisitions of Bioverativ and Ablynx.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX