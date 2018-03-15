Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, will be presenting a poster with new and encouraging preclinical data on a novel viral vector (pseudocowpox, PCPV) at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2018, Chicago, IL, USA, April 14 18.

The abstract was accepted for a late-breaking session of the congress and will be made available on the AACR Online Itinerary Planner and Meeting App on April 13, 2018.

Poster title: Pseudocowpox: A next generation viral vector for cancer immunotherapy. A poxviral vector selected for its remarkable ability to induce IFN-alpha

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Poster and abstract number: LB-287

Date, time, location: Tuesday Apr 17, 2018 1:00 PM 5:00 PM, Poster Section 44, Board 8

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr

