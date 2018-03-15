

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its operating earnings EBIT I for financial year 2017 increased to 271 million euros from the previous year's 229 million euros.



The K+S Group presented its 'Shaping 2030' strategy in fall 2017. This includes the clear focus on the four customer segments of Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities. 'Based on our expertise in the mining and processing of minerals, we will make use of the opportunities provided by customers' specific needs and harness global megatrends,' said Burkhard Lohr, CEO of K+S AG.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 grew to 577 million euros from 519 million euros last year.



Annual revenues rose to 3.6 billion euros from the previous year's 3.5 billion euros.



The Board of Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of 0.35 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 15th, 2018, compared to 0.30 euros per share paid last year.



For the 2018 financial year the K+S Group estimates that revenues will be tangibly higher and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA significantly higher than the figures for the previous year. The rise in production volumes in Bethune, Canada, will give a boost to the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit. Production at the Werra plant will also increase again due to the absence of wastewater-related production outages, which will likewise improve earnings. The Salt business unit anticipates a tangible increase in EBITDA on the strength of rising sales volumes and a further improvement in profitability.



The company expects to see a significant improvement in free cash flow in 2018.



