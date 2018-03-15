Nordic Nanovector to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting the Anti-tumor Effect of Humalutinin Three Lymphoma Models at AACR 2018

OSLO, Norway, March 15 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will present a poster reporting the anti-tumour effect of Humalutin(177Lu-conjugated humanized anti-CD37 antibody, 177Lu-NNV003) in preclinical models of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018. The meeting takes place from 14-18 April in Chicago, USA.

The preclinical data to be presented, described in an abstract published yesterday (link), demonstrate that:

In tumour cell lines:

The unlabelled anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) kills tumour cells mainly through an immunological process called antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity

Humalutin(177Lu-NNV003) was found to inhibit tumour cell growth.

In preclinical lymphoma models:

Humalutinhas shown significant tumour uptake and demonstrated an anti-tumour effect in all three NHL models (mantle cell lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia).

Jostein Dahle, Chief Scientific Officer commented: "The data is important for Nordic Nanovector as they provide an early demonstration of the potential that Humalutinhas for treating different types of NHL. These encouraging data provide further support to the planned clinical development of Humalutin for which Nordic Nanovector expects to launch a Phase I study in NHL in the second half of 2018."

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: In vitro and in vivo evaluation of the beta-emitting lutetium-177 labeled anti-CD37 antibody radionuclide conjugate 177Lu-NNV003 in DLBCL, CLL and MCL models Session Date and Time: Sunday 15 April 2018, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Central Time) Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 39, Poster Board Number: 11 Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Modulators of Ionizing Radiation and Other Radiotherapeutics Permanent Abstract Number: 848

The poster will be available on 15 April 2018 on the company's website at: www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-preclinical-data-highlighting-the-anti-tumour-effect-of-humalutin--in-t,c2471054