

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 net income fell 54.7 percent to 87 million euros from 192 million euros in the previous year. The decline was due to significant one-time exceptional expenses.



Earnings per share dropped to 0.95 euro from 2.10 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 379 million euros, compared to 246 million euros last year.



EBITDA pre exceptionals grew 29.6 percent to 1.29 billion euros, the highest result in the company's history. EBITDA margin pre exceptionals improved to 13.3 percent from 12.9 percent last year.



Sales climbed 25.5 percent to 9.66 billion euros in fiscal year 2017 from 7.70 billion euros a year ago. The results reflected higher volumes in all segments as well as the strong contribution of the Chemtura businesses acquired in the previous year.



Further, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board proposed a 14-percent higher dividend of 0.80 euro per share to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 15.



Looking ahead, for 2018, the company expects EBITDA pre exceptionals for 'New LANXESS' to be slightly above previous year.



There will be an accounting change as the rubber joint venture ARLANXEO will be reported as a discontinued operation from the second quarter of 2018. The other four segments are combined under the name 'New LANXESS'.



Excluding ARLANXEO, EBITDA pre exceptionals was 925 million euros in 2017.



