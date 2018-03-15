

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported that its Board of Directors proposed a higher regular dividend of CHF 5.00 per share. In addition, the Board also requested the authorisation of a new public share buy-back programme of up to CHF 1.0 billion purchase value.



The Board also proposed to elect Karen Gavan, Eileen Rominger and Larry Zimpleman as new, non-executive and independent members of the Board of Directors at the AGM on 20 April 2018, for a one-year term of office. Rajna Gibson Brandon, Mary Francis and Robert Henrikson will not stand for re-election.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX