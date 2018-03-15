sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,92 Euro		-0,59
-2,41 %
WKN: A2AHDZ ISIN: US5312298707 Ticker-Symbol: LM05 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,14
24,68
09:37
24,18
24,69
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE23,92-2,41 %
PVH CORP116,00+0,75 %