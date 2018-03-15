MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Statement re Share Repurchase Programme

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

15 March 2018

The Company announces that from today until 17 May 2018 it will commence an irrevocable, discretionary programme (the "Programme") to purchase up to 500,000 of the Company's ordinary shares of 25 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares").

The purpose of the Programme is to put Ordinary Shares into treasury for use in meeting future obligations to employees arising from share plan awards.

Any purchases will be conducted in compliance with the relevant conditions for trading, restrictions regarding time and volume, disclosure and reporting obligations, and price conditions. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished Inside Information.

The Programme will be conducted by the Company in accordance with and under the terms of the general authority granted by the Company's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2017, which authority will expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2018 or, if earlier, at the close of business on 30 June 2018, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes.

The buyback will be conducted by the Company's brokers, Numis Securities Limited ("Numis'). The Company will provide Numis with instructions in relation to the buyback, including irrevocable instructions should the Company enter a close period or otherwise come into possession of price sensitive information. The aggregate maximum consideration payable by the Company in respect of the purchase of Ordinary Shares under the Programme up to 17 May 2018 is £3.5 million. The maximum number of Ordinary Shares that may be purchased under the Programme is 500,000.

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555