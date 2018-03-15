NN Group NV: NN Group published 2017 Annual Report

15 March 2018

Press release

NN Group today published its 2017 Annual Report, an integrated review of the company's performance, consisting of the Annual Review and the Financial Report.

NN Group's annual report is available for download at www.nn-group.com/annual-report (http://www.nn-group.com/annual-report). NN Group has also published a Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR), including public quantitative and qualitative disclosures on Solvency II, on its corporate website in the Investors/Annual Report section. Other documents related to NN Group's AGM, including the agenda, will be available from 17 April 2018 at www.nn-group.com (http://www.nn-group.com).

Press enquiries NN Group

Media Relations

+31 70 513 1918

mediarelations@nn-group.com (mailto:investor.relations@nn-group.com) Investor enquiries NN Group

Investor Relations

+31 88 663 5464

investor.relations@nn-group.com (mailto:investor.relations@nn-group.com)

NN Group profile

NN Group is a financial services company, active in 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. With all our employees the Group offers retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to approximately 17 million customers. NN Group's main brands are Nationale-Nederlanden, NN, Delta Lloyd, NN Investment Partners, ABN AMRO Insurance, Movir, AZL, BeFrank and OHRA. NN Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

Important legal information

NN Group's Consolidated Annual Accounts are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS-EU") and with Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code.

Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Group's core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro or European Union countries leaving the European Union , (4) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity as well as conditions in the credit markets generally, (5) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, (6) changes affecting mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (7) changes affecting persistency levels, (8) changes affecting interest rate levels, (9) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (10) changes in investor, customer and policyholder behaviour, (11) changes in general competitive factors, (12) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (13) changes in the policies and actions of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (14) conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (15) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to NN Group of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (16) changes in credit and financial strength ratings, (17) NN Group's ability to achieve projected operational synergies, (18) catastrophes and terrorist-related events, (19) adverse developments in legal and other proceedings and (20) the other risks and uncertainties contained in recent public disclosures made by NN Group.

Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Group speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Group assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities.

