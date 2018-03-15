

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate declined for the second straight month in February, though slightly, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.1 percent in February from 4.2 percent in January.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 367,000 in February, down from 380,000 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent.



