ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Shell Publishes Annual Report and Form 20-F

Shell publishes Annual Report and Form 20-F

15-Mar-2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc published its Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F can be downloaded fromwww.shell.com/annualreport.

Printed copies of the 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F will be available from April 19, 2018, and can be requested, free of charge, atwww.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 22, 2018.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International: +44 20 7934 5550

Americas: +1 713 241 4544

Shell Investor relations

International: +31 70 377 4540

North America: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Annual financial and audit reports