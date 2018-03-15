

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Italian insurer Generali Group (ARZGY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to the Group for fiscal year 2017 was 2.110 billion euros, up 1.4% due to the improvement in the operating and non-operating results that mostly benefit from lower impairment losses and notwithstanding the impact of the discontinued operations and the increase in fiscal obligations. Earnings per share increased to 1.33 euros from 1.32 euros last year.



Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnet said, 'The excellent results that we presented today confirm the validity and effectiveness of our strategic plan in this current market context. We are perfectly positioned to reach all of our objectives that we had set for 2018. In light of these results, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.85 Euro per share, an increase of 6 per cent from 0.80 Euro in 2016.'



The Group's operating result for 2017 were 4.895 billion euros, up 2.3% reflecting the positive performance of the life segment and the Investments, Asset & Wealth Management business and to the cost reduction reached two years ahead of schedule.



Total income for the year was 89.20 billion euros up from 85.52 billion euros in the previous year.



The dividend per share to be proposed at the next Shareholders' Meeting is 0.85 euros, up by 5 euros cents per share or 6% compared to the previous year. The pay-out ratio is equal to 63%, from 60% in 2016.



Looking ahead, the Group said it will continue to rebalance the portfolio in the life segment with the goal of optimising its profitability and allowing capital to be allocated more efficiently through the simplification and innovation of the range of product solutions. Despite the strong competitive pressure in the P&C business, premium income is expected to rise. The abovementioned initiatives will permit the Group to offset the prolonged low-interest rate scenario and will encourage growth, confirming the objectives set in the strategic plan.



