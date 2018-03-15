

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its 2017 net income rose 33.1% to 2.36 billion euros from 1.78 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.03 euros compared to 3.81 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 2.97 billion euros, a 69.7 percent year-on-year improvement.



Total revenues for the Lufthansa Group in 2017 amounted to 35.6 billion euros, a 12.4 percent increase on the previous year. Traffic revenue rose 15.2% to 28.40 billion euros.



For 2018, the company expects an adjusted EBIT only slightly below previous year. Organic capacity is expected to increase by some seven percent.



Separately, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has appointed Carsten Spohr as CEO for five more years. The contract of Spohr, who has been a Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2011 and its CEO since 2014, has been extended through December 2023.



