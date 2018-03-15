Norsk Hydro: Invitation to conference call on the Alunorte situation

Hydro will host a conference call at 12:00 CET (11:00 UK time, 06:00 EST) today, Thursday March 15, with a general update on the situation in Barcarena and Alunorte alumina refinery. The conference call will be hosted by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg.

Presentation material will be available at www.hydro.com (http://www.hydro.com/) at 09:00.

The conference call will also be available on www.hydro.com (http://www.hydro.com/).

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2100 2610

UK +44 (0)330 336 9105

USA +1 646-828-8143

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Brazil +55 11 3181 4919

Confirmation Code: 3082704





