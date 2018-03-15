BerGenBio: Promising Data Highlighting Bemcentinib's Potential to Improve Efficacy of Checkpoint Inhibitors to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

BERGEN, Norway, March 15,2017 /PRNewswire/ - BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for multiple cancer indications, announces that promising preclinical data with BerGenBio's lead AXL inhibitor bemcentinib (formerly BGB324) will be featured at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on 14-18 April in Chicago, USA.

The data highlight bemcentinib's potential to reverse tumour immune suppression and enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor efficacy. These data continue to support the clinical rationale for combining bemcentinib with immune checkpoint inhibitors to improve cancer treatment. BerGenBio is currently conducting three Phase II clinical trials evaluating bemcentinib in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor, KEYTRUDA.

Abstract ID#: 6026

Poster presentation: Tuesday Apr 17, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of first-in-class AXL kinase inhibitors as a potential cornerstone of combination cancer therapy. The Company is a world leader in understanding the essential role of AXL kinase in mediating cancer spread, immune evasion and drug resistance in multiple aggressive solid and haematological cancers.

BerGenBio's lead product, bemcentinib (BGB324), is a selective, potent and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor in four Company sponsored Phase II clinical trials in major cancer indications, with read-outs anticipated during 2018. It is the only selective AXL inhibitor in clinical development.

The Company sponsored clinical trials are:

Bemcentinib with TARCEVA(erlotinib) in advanced EGFR mutation driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in advanced adenocarcinoma of the lung, and

Bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Bemcentinib as a single agent and combination therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) / myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS)

The clinical trials combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA in adenocarcinoma of the lung and TNBC are conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, NJ, USA), through a subsidiary.

In addition, a number of investigator-sponsored trials are underway, including a trial to investigate bemcentinib with either MEKINIST(trametinib) plus TAFINLAR(dabrafenib) or KEYTRUDA in advanced melanoma, as well as a trial combining bemcentinib with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC.

BerGenBio is simultaneously developing a companion diagnostic test to identify patient subpopulations most likely to benefit from treatment with bemcentinib. This will facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine based commercialization strategy.

The Company is also developing a diversified pre-clinical pipeline of drug candidates, including BGB149, an anti-AXL monoclonal antibody.

