

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) announced, for 2018, the company is aiming for a consolidated result of 2.1-2.5 billion euros. This slightly exceeds the guidance that had been projected for the previous year (initial profit guidance for 2017: 2.0-2.4 billion euros). Assuming exchange rates remain stable, the Group anticipates that its gross premiums written for the 2018 financial year will be in the range of 46-49 billion euros.



Munich Re's Board will propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to pay out an unchanged dividend of 8.60 euros per share. The company also announced that it would launch another share buy-back programme to repurchase 1 billion euros worth of shares before the 2019 Annual General Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX