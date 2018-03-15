The latest market research report by Technavio on the global classroom wearables technology marketpredicts a CAGR of over 41% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005444/en/

The report segments the global classroom wearables technology market by product (wrist-worn wearables and headgear) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global classroom wearables technology market, according to Technavio education researchers:

Development of digital content: a major market driver

Integration of advanced visual technologies: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global classroom wearables technology market, accounting for a market share of more than 58% in 2017

In 2017, the wrist-worn wearables sector held the largest share in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Development of digital content: a major market driver

The development of digital content is one of the major factors driving the global classroom wearables technology market. The practice of online and blended learning methods has encouraged the development of advanced technologies to help content development. Schools and universities are constantly evolving and becoming increasingly sophisticated by harnessing advanced technologies. The introduction of LMS and content management systems in the market has augmented the development of content for academicians and education experts.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology, "The advent of cloud-based LMS has given a thrust to the demand for digital classroom hardware. It is an inexpensive, quick, and efficient way of creating as well as delivering self-paced online courses to the learners. Learning management system vendors are making substantial investments in R&D to upgrade education systems."

Apart from learning management systems, authoring software tools are also used in the content development processes. Thus, users in the education system depend on market vendors for the provision of hardware products such as wearable devices that provide a conducive platform to run this software and applications

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Integration of advanced visual technologies: emerging market trend

The increasing adoption of emerging visual technologies such as AR and VR in modern schools is one of the emerging trends driving the growth of the global classroom wearables technology market. Schools with superior infrastructure and continuously improving digital literacy are incorporating advanced visual technologies to certify higher learner engagement levels. For instance, students can experience new cultures, history, and understand the world in better ways through VR and AR. Teachers have been progressively using these technologies to send learners on virtual field trips or getting students to keep track of their health and fitness. Wearables along with the integration of AR and VR help in engaging learners by providing sensory learning and arousing their curiosity and imagination.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of more than 58% in 2017. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for innovative classroom wearable solutions in the schools and higher education institutes. EMEA accounted for the second largest market share in 2017, and it will post a steady growth during the forecast period because of the rapid adoption of wearable devices in schools and universities across the region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005444/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com