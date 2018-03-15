

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations grew at a slower pace in February, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported Thursday.



Passenger car market grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 7.1 percent increase registered in January.



All major EU markets posted growth except the United Kingdom and Italy. Car sales in Spain posted a double-digit growth of 13 percent, followed by Germany with 7.4 percent increase and France's growth at 4.3 percent.



In the UK, car sales dropped for the 11th consecutive month in February. Registrations were down 2.8 percent. Italy's car market contracted 1.4 percent.



From January to February, demand for new cars increased by 5.8 percent in the EU, counting 2.37 million units in total.



